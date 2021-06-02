Kids College back on campus

Walters State Community College (WSCC) is rolling out its 2021 edition of Kid’s College. Unlike last year, the college will be live and in-person on campus. The unique day camp for kids features a plethora of diverse classes in archery, pottery, rocket science, spy kids, google docs and web design, drawing/animation and more.

Classes will meet from June 14 through June 17 and again on June 21 through June 24. Both sessions have content designed for students in grades three through five and six through eight.

“We are so excited to welcome our Kids College students back to campus,” said Dr. Nicole Cardwell-Hampton, coordinator of youth programs. “The camp was a success last year as a virtual camp, but we weren’t able to offer some of our most popular classes like pottery and archery. Being on campus also gives young people in our area a chance to spend time on a college campus and meet college faculty.”

Kids College students also have the chance to spend some time working at various jobs via virtual reality. Students will get a first-hand feeling for what it is like to work in construction, manufacturing, housekeeping and the automotive fields. These classes are free. Students should register for a session when registering for camp.

The cost to attend Kids College varies depending on the number of classes that are chosen. Those interested in attending the full camp will pay from $100 to $120 depending on the chosen subjects. These courses will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Single classes are as low as $30.

Fees include all necessary equipment and supplies.

At the end of the selected course, students will bring home some interesting projects. For example, students attending “Planet Earth” will have their own miniature earth cycle in a terrarium. Students taking rocket science will build and launch their own rockets.

This year’s edition of Kids College will incorporate three feet of social distance as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Most classes have been moved outside under canopy tents.