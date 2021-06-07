Ms. Bonita Gaye Fortner Buchanan, 69

Ms. Bonita Gaye Fortner Buchanan age 69 of Tazewell, TN was born January 4, 1952. She passed away at her home on Friday, June 4, 2021 with her family by her side.

She was saved at an early age at Cave Springs Baptist Church and belonged to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church. She drove a school bus for Claiborne County for many years and also drove a bus for Knoxville Area Transit (KAT) for 10 years. Nita was a volunteer for Young Williams Animal Shelter for 10 years.

She was preceded in death by her:

Parents: Wade Fortner of Tazewell, TN

Nancy Stanley of Knoxville, TN

Brother-In-Law: Ronnie Goodman

She is survived by her:

Son: Robert Wade (Robbie) Buchanan of New Tazewell, TN

Grandsons: Robbie Dale of New Tazewell, TN and Noah Surber of Tazewell, TN

Sister: Nancy Goodman of Tazewell, TN

Nephews: Ronald (Tim) Goodman of Tazewell, TN

Chris and Tina Goodman of Morristown, TN

And a host of other relative and friends.

Special friends: Sylvia Evans and Deb McGinnis

Thanks to UT Hospice Service of Morristown and Nurse Brook Maloney.

The Family will receive friends Sunday June 13, 2021 from 3PM until 4PM with a celebration of life to follow in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Danny Goodman and the Rev. Robert Bull officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Parkinson’s foundation.