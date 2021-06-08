Mr. Kevin DeLynn Widner,39

Mr. Kevin DeLynn Widner age 39 of Tazewell, TN was born June 24, 1981 and passed away June 6, 2021 at his home. He was save d at an early age and was a member of Watson’s Chapel American Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his: Father: Kenny DeLynn Widner Grandparents: Vaughn and Reba Widner Woodrow and Pauline Martin and Don and Wanda Beeler Great Grandmother: Mrs. CD (Margie) Keck Several special aunts and uncles He is survived by his: Mother and Step-father: Betty and Doug Beeler Sister: Kimberly Hurley and Friend Jason Gartin Niece: Raygan Hurley Step-daughter: Faith Browning Step Sisters: Katrina and Rodney Welch, April and Roy Sanders Step Brothers: Shannon and Amy Beeler, Brent and April Beeler and Malcom and Melissa Beeler Aunts and uncles: Denise and Marvin Keck, Greg Beeler, Vickie Beeler and Cindy McGinnis, Dennis Martin, Charles Martin and Shep Horton Special Cousin: (Aunt) Patricia White And a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from 6PM till 8PM at the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 2PM Wednesday in the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dallas Harrell and the Rev. Tommy Russell officiating. Music will be provided by Lindsey Poore and Lacey Keck, Diane Cupp and Watson’s Chapel Church Choir. Burial will follow in the Keck Family Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Shannon Beeler, Brent Beeler, Malcolm Beeler, Rodney Welch, Roy Sanders, Gregory Beeler and Marvin Keck The family request that mask be worn for the visitation and funeral service. Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home is proud to be serving the family