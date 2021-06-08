Treece added to public defender’s office as intern attorney

Claiborne County resident Meghan Treece has been added to the Office of Public Defender for the 8th Judicial District as its newest intern attorney. Treece is looking forward to her third year at the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law. Meanwhile, she is participating in an internship program which allows her to carry a limited license to practice law. Treece, who will be under the supervision of district public defender Leif Jeffers and assistant public defender Tina Sloan, will devote her internship to assisting clients in the Union County General Sessions and Criminal Court systems.

Treece was sworn in by Darryl Edmondson, who is the judge for the Union County General Sessions Court.

Jeffers spoke of his latest addition to the office.

“We are fortunate to have developed a strong working relationship with the Duncan School of Law over the past several years, and Ms. Treece has already proven to be a valuable asset to our office in court. She enables us to better serve our clients and our community,” said Jeffers.

The Office of Public Defender for the 8th Judicial District serves Claiborne, Campbell, Fentress, Scott and Union Counties.