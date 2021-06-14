Church Events: VBS, special singings on the calendar

Ongoing indefinitely

Mt. Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church is holding nightly revival services beginning at 7 p.m. each evening. The King James version of the Bible is being used for these services. The revival is ongoing indefinitely. Everyone is welcome. The Rev. Danny Goodman, pastor

NOW – JUNE 19

Lone Holly Baptist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School the week of June 14-19 beginning each night at 7 p.m. This year’s theme is “Treasures.” Fun activities and refreshments will be served each evening. Come join the fun and have a blessed week. Rev. Tim Cosby, pastor

JUNE 20

Liberty Baptist Church will hold its regular monthly singing on June 20, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Special singers will be The Purkey Family of Morristown. Everyone is welcome. Dennis Buchanan, song leader; the Rev. Jeremy Buchanan, pastor

JUNE 21-25

Riverside Baptist Church of Harrogate will be holding its Vacation Bible School during the week of June 21-June 25 beginning each evening at 7 p.m. Kickoff will be held at 6 p.m. on June 21 with a cookout. Classes are available for every age group including adults. Everyone is welcome. Charles Yeary, Bible School director; Tyler DeBusk, adult teacher; Charlie Longworth, pastor Directions: follow Cave Springs Rd. in Tazewell to the river, cross the bridge and turn left. The church is on the left.

The Claiborne Cluster Fellowship of the United Methodist Church includes 3 churches with the Rev. Vince Krauss as the presiding minister of all three. The Sunday meeting times are: Mayes Chapel UMC – 10 a.m. at 945 Lonesome Valley Rd.; Tazewell UMC – 11 a.m. at 1704 Main St. in Tazewell and Thompson Chapel UMC – 12:15 p.m. at 1015 Old Hwy. 33.

The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

Shoemaker Cemetery is in dire need of donations to continue its upkeep. Those who once regularly donated have since passed away, leaving a drastic reduction in the funding to cover mowing and other necessities. We humbly ask that anyone, especially those whose final resting places are inside the cemetery, to consider donating to this critical need. Any size donation is greatly appreciated. Please send your donations to the Shoemaker Cemetery Fund; c/o Neta Munsey; P.O. Box 443, New Tazewell, TN 37824.

Scott Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Scott Cemetery account, c/o Commercial Bank in Harrogate, TN.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Stand in the Gap S.T.A.R.T. Support Transition & Recovery Training meets every Thursday evening from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. The meetings are held at 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell with Pastor James Shoffner of Riverview Missionary Baptist Church of Harrogate. For more info, call 423-300-1302.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is: www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.

THE FOLLOWING LIST OF CHURCH EVENTS ARE TENTATIVE AT THIS TIME, DUE TO COVID-19. SOME MAY BE HOLDING DRIVE-IN CHURCH OR ONLINE SERVICES. YOU MAY CALL YOUR PASTOR OR CHURCH SECRETARY FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Woods Cosby Cemetery is in need of funds for upkeep. If you have loved ones buried there, please send donations to the Woods Cosby Cemetery Fund c/o the Commerical Bank in Tazewell, TN or to Mike Cosby; 452 Goins Chapel Rd; Tazewell, TN 37879. We appreciate your help.

Yoakum Cemetery in Speedwell is in need of donations. Please send them to: Jean Davis Cline; 1685 Back Valley Road, Speedwell, TN 37870.

Speedwell Church of God services are held on Sundays, beginning at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and on Tuesdays, beginning at 7 p.m. The church is located at 345 Carr Gap Road in Speedwell, TN. Brother Daniel Ellison, pastor

Leatherwood Baptist Church will be holding their monthly singing every 2nd Sunday night of the month, beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor, Timothy Sharp; choir director, David Snow.

Leatherwood Baptist Church holds its regular services every Sunday morning with Sunday School starting at 10 a.m., worship service at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening services each 2nd and 4th Sunday night beginning at 6 p.m. Pastor Rev. Timothy Sharp. Song director David Snow.

Pinnacle View Primitive Baptist Church: There is singing, fellowship every third Saturday at 6 p.m. The church is located on Lothbury Ave., Middlesboro, across from Food City.

First Baptist Church of New Tazewell is now open for Sunday morning worship at 11 a.m. and Sunday evening worship at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening services are not currently held. For more info, call: 423-626-5401. Bill Duncan, pastor.

Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, located at 1250 Pine Hill Road in Tazewell, meets Sunday mornings at 10 a.m. Monthly singing first Saturday at 6 p.m. Only King James Version Bible used. Everyone welcome to worship. Mail correspondence to: Mount Pleasant Missionary Baptist Church, Sarah Mayfield, Church Clerk, 1250 Pine Hill Road, Tazewell, TN 37879.

Twin City Baptist Church now offers sign language interpretation of the services. Everyone is welcome.