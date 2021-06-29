Area Happenings: The Claiborne Hunger Ministry is open in its new location

The Claiborne County Hunger Ministry is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Ongoing

The Harrogate Book Station is holding its annual Book Sale at its location of 310 Bristol Rd. Hours of operation: Tues. & Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wed. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more info, call 423-869-9777.

JULY 13-14

The Claiborne County Soil Conservation District is taking applications for BMP cost-share practices with the TDA Ag Resources Conservation Fund on July 13-14 BY PHONE from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is not open for visitors at this time. To make an appointment or for more info, call Kimberly Lane at 423-626-3811, ext. 101. Those who may have a previous application on file will still need to contact the CCSCD for paperwork review and updates.

JULY 15 & JULY 22

The Eastern Region 4-H Quilt Camp will be holding classes on old timey quilting on July 15 and July 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The classes will be held at the Eastern Region Extension Office in Knoxville, TN. Cost: $25 total for the two days plus lunch and snacks. Sewing machines and quilting tools will be provided. You provide the quilting fabrics. The supplies list will be sent once registered. The classes are limited to the first 12 individuals who register. For more info, call 423-626-3742.

AUG. 7

Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 and Friends Reunion will meet at noon for lunch at the ShellyBelle Restaurant located on the Powell River. A head count will be needed. The deadline is July 29 to reserve your seat. For more info, or to make your reservation, call Betty Jo at 865-933-8943 and leave a message. Or, email her at: goforitbj@yahoo.com

The East TN Human Resource Agency (ETHRA) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA).

Walters State Community College registration for summer and fall semesters is now open. Summer sessions: July 7 (second 5 week session) with June 28 fee deadline. Fall semester begins Aug. 23 with first fee deadline on Aug. 18. Late fee payment deadlines are available. WSCC will continue to offer traditional, hybrid and online classes. For more info, email: admissions@ws.edu or call 423-585-2685. To apply for admissions, log onto: www.ws.edu/admissions. Campuses are located in Tazewell, Greeneville, Morristown, Sevierville and Newport. Advisors are available on each campus by appointment.

Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.

Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is:

www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.

Need Help with FAFSA? Free services are still available online and by phone. In Claiborne, Grainger and Hancock counties, contact Melanie Powell at: 423-748-4634 or mpowell@douglascherokee.org.

NARCONON New Life Retreat: With the spread of COVID-19, many families are struggling. Added to this stress, some have realized the extent of their loved ones addiction. Narconon would like everyone to know that this essential business is open and servicing clients. Fentanyl has been making headlines recently, this is because the incredibly potent chemical has been contributing to the increase in overdose deaths across America. Most people however do not know much about the chemical. For instance many don’t know that one of the things that makes fentanyl so dangerous is the fact that it can be absorbed into the system through skin contact. Meaning getting it on your skin could cause a potentially fatal overdose. To learn more about Fentanyl visit:https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/what-you-need-to-know-about-fentanyl.html. ADDICTION SCREENINGS Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754. For more information visit: https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/how-does-covid-19-effect-treatment.html.