Man fighting extradition in 2019 shooting

What was initially thought to have been a traffic accident quickly morphed into the site of an alleged murder scene. First responders and various members of law enforcement were dispatched on Nov. 27, 2019 to what they initially thought was a one-vehicle accident along Hwy. 63 in the Speedwell community. Those on scene discovered the body of Charles Bussell, 40, in the driver’s seat of the wrecked vehicle. Bussell was the victim of a fatal gunshot wound.

It was determined that he had been shot by one of the two passengers in the vehicle.

Middlesboro, Kentucky resident Jacob McGeorge, 25, who was identified as the shooter, was initially charged with criminal homicide. McGeorge was successful in making bond. The Claiborne County Grand Jury later indicted McGeorge on one count of second degree homicide.

The judge revoked bond in this case due to the seriousness of the crime and McGeorge’s propensity for ignoring court dates.

Officers of the U.S. Marshal’s Service arrived earlier this week in nearby Bell County, Kentucky to serve McGeorge with a fugitive warrant. Their plan to take him into custody was thwarted when McGeorge was nowhere to be found.

He was located that evening in Middlesboro with assistance from the Middlesboro Police Department.

McGeorge is currently fighting extradition to Tennessee, where the alleged crime occurred. He is in the Bell County Detention Center, being held without bond.

Those responding to the initial 2019 shooting included the Speedwell Fire Department, the Claiborne County Emergency Management Service, officers and investigators for the Claiborne Sheriff’s Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Authorities have not yet released any information on the motive for the alleged shooting incident.