Bell Co. sheriff alerts public to scam

Bell County sheriff Mitch Williams has issued a warning to be on the lookout for the latest scam occurring in his Kentucky jurisdiction that could very well spill over into adjacent areas of upper east Tennessee and southwest Virginia.

Earlier today, Bell County deputies were dispatched to a residence after receiving a call alerting officials to an apparent scam unfolding. The caller said that an individual claiming to be a representative of WellCare pulled onto the property in a plain car without identification markings.

The occupant of the unmarked vehicle attempted to get personal information – namely social security numbers – from the resident.

Sheriff Williams advises the public not to engage these individuals in giving out any personal information. If possible, call your local Sheriff’s Office while the individual is still at your home, he said.

Williams warns that any legitimate business or organization will have clearly marked vehicles and/or identification.

If anyone posing as a WellCare official attempts this scam in Claiborne County, call Claiborne E-911 or the CCSO at: 423-626-3385.