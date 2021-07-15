Area Happenings: Midway Elementary Open House dates inside our calendar

The deadline for submitting Area Happenings, Church Events, Cemetery News, Reunions or Society items is Thursday at noon. See our website each week for a full listing of local events: www.claiborneprogress.net. Send all area events to: jan.runions@claiborneprogress.net.

The Claiborne County Hunger Ministry is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

is open at its new location of 1199 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. Food distribution occurs each Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Harrogate Book Station is holding its annual Book Sale at its location of 310 Bristol Rd. Hours of operation: Tues. & Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wed. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is ongoing. For more info, call 423-869-9777.

is holding its annual Book Sale at its location of 310 Bristol Rd. Hours of operation: Tues. & Thurs. from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wed. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sat. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This event is ongoing. For more info, call 423-869-9777. The Hill Church is in search of two part-time child care workers. Schedule: Mondays and Tuesdays from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesdays from 6:15 p.m. to 8:15 p.m. Applicants must be able to pass a background check, have a high school diploma or equivalent and must have reliable transportation. For more info, call 423-526-5655. Applications may be filled out on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell.

JULY 13-14

The Claiborne County Soil Conservation District is taking applications for BMP cost-share practices with the TDA Ag Resources Conservation Fund on July 13-14 BY PHONE from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The office is not open for visitors at this time. To make an appointment or for more info, call Kimberly Lane at 423-626-3811, ext. 101. Those who may have a previous application on file will still need to contact the CCSCD for paperwork review and updates.

JULY 15 & JULY 22

The Eastern Region 4-H Quilt Camp will be holding classes on old timey quilting on July 15 and July 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The classes will be held at the Eastern Region Extension Office in Knoxville, TN. Cost: $25 total for the two days plus lunch and snacks. Sewing machines and quilting tools will be provided. You provide the quilting fabrics. The supplies list will be sent once registered. The classes are limited tohe first 12 individuals who register. For more info, call 423-626-3742.

JULY 20

The Claiborne County Emergency Communications Board will hold its monthly meeting on July 20 beginning at 1 p.m. inside the Claiborne Justice Center training room. The public is invited to attend.

JULY 22

Powell Valley Electric Cooperative will hold its regular monthly Board of Directors meeting on July 22, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the New Tazewell office located at 420 Straight Creek Rd.

JULY 31

2001 Class Reunion: the graduating class of 2001 invites you to its 20th class reunion to be held on July 31 from noon to 3 p.m. at the Woodlake Lodge, Golf & Country Club.

AUG. 3, 5

Midway Elementary Open House Dates:

Aug 3: 4 p.m.: 5th & 6th Grade; 5:30 p.m.: 3rd & 4th Grade; 7 p.m.: 7th & 8th Grade. Aug. 5: 4 p.m.: First Grade; 5:30 p.m.: Kindergarten; 7 p.m.: Second Grade. The first 30 minutes of each session will be allotted for Title I information. Grade level and school information will be discussed for the remainder of the sessions. New students will be able to register for their grade level one hour prior to their meeting.

AUG. 7

Powell Valley High School Class of 1958 and Friends Reunion will meet at noon for lunch at the ShellyBelle Restaurant located on the Powell River. A head count will be needed. The deadline is July 29 to reserve your seat. For more info, or to make your reservation, call Betty Jo at 865-933-8943 and leave a message. Or, email her at: goforitbj@yahoo.com

will meet at noon for lunch at the ShellyBelle Restaurant located on the Powell River. A head count will be needed. The deadline is July 29 to reserve your seat. For more info, or to make your reservation, call Betty Jo at 865-933-8943 and leave a message. Or, email her at: goforitbj@yahoo.com The East TN Human Resource Agency (ETHRA ) is accepting applications for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA).

) is accepting applications for the (LIHEAP) for residents of Claiborne County. Applications can be mailed or taken by appointment at the ETHRA Office in Tazewell. To schedule an appointment, call 423-973-3669. To have an application mailed, call 865-691-2551. PLEASE NOTE: if you have received assistance since Oct. 1, 2020, you cannot apply again at this time. Sponsoring this program is the TN Housing Development Agency (THDA). Walters State Community College registration for summer and fall semesters is now open. Summer sessions: July 7 (second 5 week session) with June 28 fee deadline. Fall semester begins Aug. 23 with first fee deadline on Aug. 18. Late fee payment deadlines are available. WSCC will continue to offer traditional, hybrid and online classes. For more info, email: admissions@ws.edu or call 423-585-2685. To apply for admissions, log onto: www.ws.edu/admissions. Campuses are located in Tazewell, Greeneville, Morristown, Sevierville and Newport. Advisors are available on each campus by appointment.

is now open. Summer sessions: July 7 (second 5 week session) with June 28 fee deadline. Fall semester begins Aug. 23 with first fee deadline on Aug. 18. Late fee payment deadlines are available. WSCC will continue to offer traditional, hybrid and online classes. For more info, email: admissions@ws.edu or call 423-585-2685. To apply for admissions, log onto: www.ws.edu/admissions. Campuses are located in Tazewell, Greeneville, Morristown, Sevierville and Newport. Advisors are available on each campus by appointment. Seeking those homebound elderly and/or dependent adults wanting to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccination: Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648.

Tennessee is contracting with home health agencies to identify those who qualify and to provide this service. If you are truly homebound and have not yet received or are not yet scheduled to receive the vaccination, you are eligible to be put on the list to receive it at home. To be added to the list, contact Becky Pierce at: 865-705-9675 or email her at: bpierce@ethra.org. For more info about the vaccine or how to obtain it, call: 866-836-6648. Stand in the Gap Coalition has changed the day for its START (Support Transition and Recovery Training) group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings.

group meetings. These weekly meetings will now be held each Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. with refreshments served at 6 p.m. Location: 325 Straight Creek Rd. in New Tazewell, inside the old Powell Valley Electric office. Pastor James Shoffner officiates these meetings. The Shepherd’s Closet is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913.

is now open each Wednesday from noon to 5 p.m. The nonprofit is located behind Thompson’s Chapel at 1015 Old Hwy. 33 near DeRoyal. For more info, call Diane at: 423-626-3913. G.L.O.S.S. (Girls Loving Ourselves Seriously Sober) is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689.

is helping those with addictions to find their way back to sobriety. The organization offers those without rides to probation appointments, court, rehabilitation and other destinations a way to get there. There are on-site recovery coaches and one-on-one counseling. The organization is currently accepting donations of money and items like clothing, hygiene products and food to help the homeless, whose population includes many recovering addicts. For more info, call Kelly at: 423-489-2689. Live Free Recovery Program at the Hill Church is a state-certified program that collaborates with organizations like Metro Drug and the TN Dept. of Health & Substance Abuse. Program participants meet each Tuesday at 6 p.m. with a different speaker each evening. Weekly recognition of recovery milestones are discussed prior to the participants splitting into small groups depending on individual needs. Groups include such diverse subjects as substance abuse, self-care, anger control and ‘Adulting 101’. For more info, call Pastor Kyle Prichard at: 423-526-5655. The Hill Church is located at 1216 Cedar Fork Road in Tazewell. The website is:

www.loc8nearme.com/tennessee/tazewell/the-hill-claiborne/6148721.