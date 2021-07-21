Claiborne grand jury returns indictments

The Claiborne County Grand Jury returned several indictments during its latest session on July 16. Included in the batch were two separate true bills for James William Mize.

Mize, 48, was indicted on the first bill on one count each of aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, felony evading arrest, driving on a suspended license and violations of the registration and financial responsibility laws. The events allegedly occurred on March 19.

Mize was indicted on the second true bill on one count each of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000 during an event allegedly occurring on Sept. 29 of 2020.

A true bill was returned on Jason Patrick Hurst, 30, who was indicted on one count each of aggravated assault by strangulation, felony evading arrest, reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving on a revoked license. The event allegedly occurred on Jan. 13, 2021.

Carolyn L. Jordan, 57, was indicted under two separate true bills. Under the first one, Jordan was indicted on one count each of assault and retaliation for past action allegedly occurring on June 2, 2020. She was indicted on the second bill for one count each of the sale and delivery of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine during an event allegedly occurring on Nov. 21, 2019.

The grand jury indicted Johnny Thomas, 62, on one count of aggravated sexual battery during a series of events allegedly occurring from Feb. 23, 2018 through Jan. 27, 2021.

A true bill was returned on Megan Marlow, 34, who was indicted on one count each of driving under the influence (third offense), driving on a suspended license and violation of the financial responsibility law during an event allegedly occurring on March 25, 2019. Marlow was previously convicted of DUI in Kentucky on June 8, 2015 and again on Jan. 28, 2019.

Regina Katherine Jones, 57, was indicted on one count each of driving under the influence, failure to maintain traffic lane and violations of the registration (failure to carry) and financial responsibility laws during an event allegedly occurring on June 4, 2020.

Two true bills were returned on Fred W. Bailey, 56. On the first bill, Bailey was indicted on three counts of reckless endangerment and one count each of possession of more than .5 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to sell, evading arrest, failure to exercise due care, driving on a revoked license, driving a motor vehicle left of the center line and violation of the seat belt law. These events allegedly occurred on Sept. 16, 2020.

Bailey was indicted on the second true bill on one count of possession of methamphetamine during an event allegedly occurring on Nov. 9, 2020.

An indictment does not indicate guilt. An indictment does indicate that the grand jury found enough evidence to warrant sending the case to trial.