Tennessee Highway Patrol competes for best-looking cruiser award; Cast your vote here

Everyone in Tennessee knows the Tennessee Highway Patrol has the best-looking state highway patrol vehicle in the nation.

Now we need your help to make that official! THP is competing in the “2021 Best-Looking Cruiser Contest.” State highway patrols and state police

organizations from across the country are competing for the top spot. The winner will be presented with the “Best-Looking Cruiser Award” and

featured on the cover of the American Association of State Troopers (AAST) Best-Looking Cruisers 2022 wall calendar. The calendar will be available

for purchase at www.statetroopers.org beginning October 1, 2021. Calendar sales will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation,

which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

THP submitted a photo of a 2020 Pursuit Ford Explorer with a 2020 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle for the competition. The photo was taken

with the Nashville skyline in the background.

“We are excited to compete in this contest which showcases our patrol vehicles,” said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry. “This contest

is a great avenue for friendly competition between state agencies while engaging with the public in a positive manner.”

To cast your vote, Click Here. Simply scroll through the photos, and at the bottom of the page, select Tennessee on the Survey Monkey link. You can

check the status of our progress on the AAST’s Facebook page daily. Voting begins July 20 at noon EST and ends August 3 at noon EST.

Link to vote:

https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier2021