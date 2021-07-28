Visitation hours change at Claiborne Health & Rehab

The Claiborne Health & Rehabilitation Center has changed its visitation hours due to the current COVID-19 numbers. The Center is now allowing each visitor 30 minutes per day to visit each family member who is a resident of the facility.

The policy follows the current Centers for Disease Control guidelines based locally on Claiborne County’s current positivity rate of 15.8 percent.

The Center spokesperson says there will be ongoing changes made as necessary due to these factors.

Family members are asked to contact the Activities Office to schedule an in-person, telephone or iPad visit. The number is 423-526-2347.

Families doing resident laundry is also barred until further notice. All resident laundry will be handled on-site.

The new restrictions were put into place on July 28 and July 29.