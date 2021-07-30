June Southern Davis, 97, died peacefully in The Woodlands, TX on July 25, 2021. She was born in Harrogate, Tenn essee on May 25, 1924. She graduated from Lincoln Memorial University and the University of

Tennessee-Knoxville. She was an analytical chemist at Oak Ridge National Laboratories and later became a teacher in Kentucky and Tennessee. Over the years she taught from kindergarten through high school and was

certified to teach any subject or grade level. For example, she taught high school chemistry, Spanish, and home economics. She also taught middle school math and English and all elementary subjects. After retirement, she

moved to Texas to help care for her grandsons.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mossie (Estep) and McKenzie (Mac) Southern; sisters, Vonda Rose Estep and Elizabeth (Joy) Sue Barton; nephew, Brian McKenzie Southern; grandparents, Cornelia and Silas Estep

and Malinda and Leander Southern.

She is survived by her daughters, Vonda Lynn Kiplinger, Ph.D. and husband, Alan Lee Kiplinger, Ph.D, and

Teresa Ann Davis, Ph.D. and husband, Thomas Llewellyn Wallace, Ph.D.; grandchildren, Daniel Llewellyn Wallace, R.A. and Ryan Mackenzie Wallace, J.D. and wife, Martha Elena Wallace; great-granddaughter, Sophia Elena

Wallace; brother, Maxwell Lee Southern and wife, Mary Alice Southern; nieces, Kimberly June Damron, Ronda Barton, Melinda Barton, and Kelli Barton; nephew, James Taylor; and great-nephews and -nieces, Alexander

Southern, Brandon Damron, Sabrina Damron, Ally Damron, Stacey Duncan, and Kelsey Neyman.

The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Sunday, August 1, 2021 at Coffey Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 2 PM. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery.