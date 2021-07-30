Martha Mills, 76

Martha Mills, age 76, of Cumberland Gap, TN, passed away surrounded by her children on July 14, 2021. She was born on Octo ber 1, 1944 in Middlesboro, KY to Floyd and Ethel Middleton Smith. She was a homemaker most of her life and loved being with her family, especially during the holidays.

She was preceded in death by her father, Floyd Smith; mother, Ethel Middleton Cockrum; step-father, Robert Cockrum; husband, Larry Mills; sister, Mary Cobb; and son (infant), Vernon Lee Gulley.

She is survived by her children: Debbie Gulley Hanson (Carl) of Bellevue, NE; Mary Gulley Gerding (Eddie) of Arthur, TN; Michael Gulley (Dolly) of Harrogate, TN; John W. Gulley (Missy) of Tazewell, TN; and Christopher Gulley (Tiffany) of Cumberland Gap, TN. She had 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

A gravesite memorial service at Kibert Cemetery will take place on August 8, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Adam Edds will be officiating the service. Honorary pallbearers: Ashley Bundy, Dustin Gulley, Michaela Edds, Samantha Daniels, Sydney Hanson, Lacey Gulley and Kevin Gerding.

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers that a donation to the American Heart Association or the American Lung Association be made in honor of Martha.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries

3402 Samson Way Bellevue, NE 68123