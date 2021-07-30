Missing teens found safe in Harrogate
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has just released information confirming that the two missing teens have been located and are safe.
Keith Griffith, 15, who was last seen Monday in Speedwell and Edgewood, Iowa teen Erica Gamerdinger were spotted at the Dollar General Store in Harrogate.
The two have been transported to the Claiborne Justice Center for processing.
