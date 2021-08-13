Fond memories: Dr. George Louis Day, 85, of Harrogate, TN passed away peacefully at his home on July 30th, 2021. Dr. Da y was a member of the Harrogate United Methodist Church where he served our Lord in many ways, including teaching Sunday School, Ushering, being a member of the Board of Directors, and several other capacities throughout the Church.

Dr. Day was born on December 30, 1935 in Boaz, AL. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Day and Grace Day. His wife of more than 59 years, Judy, also preceded him in death on August 2, 2017.

Dr. Day grew up in Speedwell, TN where he attended Powell Valley High School. Later, he attended Carson Newman College, then the University of Tennessee Medical School in Memphis, where he earned his medical degree. He opened his practice on July 9, 1959 and proudly practiced and served the citizens of the Tri-State area until his retirement on July 9, 2021.

In addition to being a Physician, Dr. Day helped incorporate the City of Harrogate by becoming it’s first Mayor where he served two terms. During his time as Mayor, Dr. Day helped develop the Harrogate City Park. He was a member of the Board of Directors at First Century Bank, and a member of the Board of Trustees at Lincoln Memorial University. He was also instrumental in starting the Harrogate Little League Baseball and Football programs.

Dr. Day piloted his own plane for more than 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and farming. You could also catch him reading as many as four or five books a week, but one he would read part of every day was his Bible. He truly loved the Lord!

What Dr. Day loved more than anything was his family. He is survived by his children, Mike Day of Harrogate, Tracy Day Serbalik, husband Val, of Mechanicville, NY, Pat Day, wife Paige, of Talbott, TN. Grandchildren, Josh Connor, Kaity Connor, Mackenzie Day, Taylor Day Adkins, husband Mike, Emma Day, and Sophie Day. Step grandsons, Chase Collins and Cole Collins. The latest love of his life was his great-granddaughter, Hayden Georgia Adkins.

The body will lie in state on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Harrogate United Methodist Church, 6920 Cumberland Gap Pkwy, Harrogate, Tennessee. The visitation will follow Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. The funeral service will be Wednesday, August 4, 2021 from 7:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The graveside service will be Thursday, August 5, 2021 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at Harrogate Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrogate United Methodist Church, P.O. Box # 167 Harrogate, TN 37752.

Ministers: Pastor, Judy Keller, Dr. Ray Penn and Dr. Don Thomas;

Pallbearers: Dennis Chumley, Larry Tom Davis, JB Smith, Glen Higdon, David Rogers, Jeff Rogers. Honorary Pallbearer, Steve Day.

