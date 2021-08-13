Mikel Ralph Sharp, 60

Mikel Ralph Sharp age 60 of New Tazewell was born January 3,1961 and passed away August 9,2021 at the U.T. Medical Center. Mike was a member of Head of Barren Baptist Church. Mike was co-owner of Sharps Grading Contractors for many years with his dad, Claiborne Co. Road Superintendent for 12 years, and on the Powell Valley Electric Board of Directors for 32 years. He was preceded in death by his Grandparents: Pascal and Alma Sharp, Ruby Venable, and Billy Rosson. Aunts and Uncles: Bessie (Doyle) Johnson, Hilda Braden, James Claude Sharp, Wayne Collins, Kermit Walker, and Glen (Hilda) Rosson. Mike is survived by his wife Tracey Sharp. Son Justin (Jessica) Sharp. Daughter Natalie and fiancé Robbie Long. Grandsons Mason Sharp and Lane Epperson. Parents Ralph and Mildred Sharp. In-laws Betty and Bill Roark. Aunts and Uncles: Lorene Collins, Dot Williams, Luna (Martha) Sharp, Joyce (Wayne) Lee, Mont Sharp, Bob Sharp (Fred West), James Braden, Angela Sharp, Valalee (Lee) Smith, Ann Walker. And a host of many other friends and relatives. The family will receive friends Friday, August 13,2021 at Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM with the Rev. Marvin Simmons and the Rev. Jim Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Living Water. Graveside services will be conducted Saturday, August 14,2021 at 1 PM in the Fairview Cemetery. Pallbearers: Justin Sharp, Robbie Long, Steve Collins, Stanley Collins, James Love, and Jeremy Whitaker Honorary Pallbearers: Mason Sharp, Lane Epperson, Randall Meyers, Billy Darnell, Gary Long, J.C. Jones, Brad Barnard, Kenny Treece and the employees of Powell Valley Electric ~Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel is honored to be serving the family~