Wanna Mae Cook, 81

Wanna Mae Cook, age 81, of Tazewell, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at Claiborne County Hospital. She was a mem ber of New Bethel Baptist Church in Claiborne County. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Evans Cook; parents, Dewey and Rosa Roberts; and brothers, Harold, Orville, Bruce, and Henry Roberts. She is survived by her children, Rita Lane, Karen Seals, Danny Ray Cook, and Dennis (Vanessa) Cook; grandchildren, Ashley Myers, Kevin Seals, Danielle (Junior) Dominguez, Brandon (Melanie) Cook, and Morgan Cook; and several great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 10th at Westside Chapel Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Frankie Bolden and Rev. Tony Dalton officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 11th at New Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery in Claiborne County for graveside services. Arrangements by Westside Chapel Funeral Home in Morristown.