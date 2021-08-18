Area Happenings: The Claiborne Historical Society reopens

The Claiborne County Historical & Genealogical Society will be reopening to the public on Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for research and inquiries. Due to COVID-19 the organization will be taking it very slowly and will be practicing social distancing. The organization is looking for volunteers to help prepare for this fall’s Candlelight Tour of the OLD JAIL. The society is located at the intersection of Hickory and Old Knoxville Roads, across from the Library. For more info, call the office at: 526-5737. Email your research questions to: cchgs_info@yahoo.com. CCHGS is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the history of Claiborne County. Please mail your tax deductible contributions or annual membership dues to: CCHGS; PO Box 32, Tazewell, TN 37879.

AUG. 21

•The Claiborne County Democratic Party will hold a Biennial Reorganization Convention to elect new leaders on Aug. 21, 2021. The meeting will take place at Tazewell Municipal Park, 207 Richardson Rd, Tazewell, TN 37879. Doors open for registration at 9 a.m. with the convention start time at 10 a.m.

AUG. 23

•The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 23, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Jonesville, VA office located at 331 Church St. Due to continuing developments with the COVID-19 virus and the possibility of changes, please check PVEC’s website at: www.pve.coop for meeting updates.

AUG. 25

•Mobile Lifehouse will hold its next free mobile food pantry sponsored by Second Harvest Food Bank on Aug. 28 beginning at 11 a.m. while supplies last. Free hot meal, free haircuts and Taylor’s Closet will be available. Location- Jefferson middle School-ENTER AT FRONT OF SCHOOL-drive thru pick up. The organization will be collecting clothes, toiletries and school supplies as well. For more info, log onto: www.themobilelifehouse.weebly.com

SEPT. 11