Robert Allen Russell, 81

Robert Allen Russell, age 81, of New Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021. Robert was born September 30, 1939. After 35 years Robert retired from Norfolk Southern Railway, where he was Carman. He had many friends from the railroad that he loved and who will miss him greatly. Robert was a Mason, he was a Past Master of Bright Hope Lodge #557 F&M. In his spare time he enjoyed farming, bird hunting, fishing, and bee keeping. Robert also had a passion for Aviation and loved his community in Lily Grove. He was preceded in death by his parents Willard and Ruby Russell, brother Raymond Russell all of New Tazewell TN. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Phyllis Russell of New Tazewell, TN. Daughter Connie Lucas of Maryville, TN. Son Christopher & Tina Russell of New Tazewell, TN. Brothers and sisters Linda & Floyd Stephens of Maynardville, TN.; Carol Burke of Mobile, AL.; Bill & Kay Russell of Tazewell, TN.; and Mark & Kelly Russell of New Tazewell, TN. Grandkids Ashley Anderson and Cody Russell. Four great grandsons. As well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday August 16, 2021 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel.

Minister: Rev. Jack Day

Honorary Pallbearers: Bill Russell, Mark Russell, Mike Reece, Roger Beason, Stanley Russell, Voyd Beason, Cody Russell, and Bruce Killion

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.