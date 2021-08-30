THP checkpoint set for Claiborne County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting a driver’s license roadside safety checkpoint the week of Friday, Sept. 3-Sept. 9 along State Route 63 in Claiborne County.
A spokesperson for the THP says the department recognizes the dangers presented by unqualified drivers and will concentrate their efforts on those vehicles operated by drivers who would violate Tennessee’s rules of the road.
THP officers say they have discovered that these roadside safety checkpoints are an effective way to enforce driver’s license laws while ensuring the protection of all motorists.
