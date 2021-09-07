Vesta Gray (Goins) Robertson, 83

Vesta Gray (Goins) Robertson, age 83 of Tazewell, was born October 30, 1937 and passed away September 04, 2021 at Claiborne Medical Center with her family by her side. She professed Christ at an early age and was a life-long member of Goins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, J.C. Robertson; Parents: Clifton and Altie (Poore) Goins; Sister: Jessie Wylie; Brothers: Troy Goins and Donnie Goins, Sr. all of Tazewell.

She is survived by her children: Gail Cupp, Sherri Walker (Dwayne Walters), and DeWayne Robertson all of Tazewell; Grandchildren: Dinah (Quinton) Smith of Knoxville, Amy (Thomas) Masingo of New Tazewell, Darryl Martin, Zacari Cupp and Mitchell Robertson, of Tazewell; Great-grandchildren: Neyland and Blayklee Masingo, Jaxton and Roman Smith, Tye and Penelope Martin; Sister: Barbara (Howard) Cupp and Brother: Elmer Goins.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, September 8, from 5-7pm with funeral to follow at 7p.m. Graveside service 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 9, 2021 in the Moody Cemetery. Everyone meet at the funeral home to go in procession to cemetery. Minister: Rev. Kenny Clark; Obituary and Graveside Prayer: Rev. Jack Day; Singers: Otis & Susan Singleton & Family; Pallbearers: Donnie Goins, Jr., Darryl Martin, Rick Noe, Randy Boldin, Quinton Smith and Thomas Masingo; Honorary Pallbearers: Greg Goins and Howard Cupp.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

With the current Covid-19 situation, the family request that everyone wear a mask.