Keith M. “Shorty” Berry, 77, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Claiborne Medical Center. He was born in Speedwell on October 27, 1943 a son of the late Grover and Sarah Ethel Moyers. He believed in the Baptist Faith and was a retired School bus driver for the Claiborne County School System. Since his retirement he has become a passionate fisherman.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Lynn Cobb Berry and brother L.J. Berry.

Survivors include his son, Scott Berry and wife, Lisa; daughter, Nancy Lambert and husband, Robert; grandchildren, Gracie Berry, Matthew Lamber and Casey Lambert; brother, Larry Berry and wife, Tammy and niece, Emily Berry and a host of friends.

Private cremation services were held.

Private cremation services were held.

Arnett & Steele Valley Chapel was honored to serve the Berry Family.