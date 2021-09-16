Beulah Brown, 85

Beulah Brown, age 85, of Harrogate Tennessee was born April 27, 1936 and passed away Monday Sept 13, 2021.

She is preceeded in death by Perry Brown her husband, her parents Robert Shade Daniels and wife Pearlie, sister and brothers.

She is survived by her children Marcia Jones (Naamon), Jamey Brown (Missi), Michelle Taylor (Michael), 6 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was a member of Poplar Grove Baptist church. Her sweet presence and dry wit will be greatly missed.

The family will recieve friends Wednseday September 15, 2021, from 5pm until 7pm, with funeral services to follow at 7pm in the Claiborne Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Mack Daniels will be officiating. The eulogy will be given by Jamey Brown. Music will be provided by Poplar Grove Singers.

Graveside Services will be conducted Thursday September 16, 2021 at 10am in the Cosby Poplar Grove Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Kambell Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Jordan Jones, Jonny Novak, Steve Williams, Mike Taylor.

Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home is honord to be serving the Brown Family