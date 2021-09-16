Claiborne Health & Rehab receives prestigious award

Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center has been recognized as a 2021 recipient of the Bronze Commitment to Quality Award by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL). This prestigious award honors those facilities who demonstrate commitment in improving the lives of residents through quality care for seniors and people with disabilities.

Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center provides each patient with excellent long-term and post-acute care. The dedicated staff cares for patients undergoing short-term rehabilitation following surgeries or hospital stays and long-term around-the-clock care for residents who can no longer live without assistance. Claiborne Health and Rehab Center holds a five-star rating on Nursing Home Compare. The facility, located adjacent to Claiborne Medical Center (a member of Covenant Health), gives residents immediate access to emergency and hospital services if needed.

Patti Ketterman, chief administrative officer of Claiborne Medical Center spoke of the award.

“I think that this national recognition promotes a message of confidence within our community that excellent care can be provided for our local folks and their loved ones, right here in Claiborne County. The AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Program honors facilities across the country who demonstrated their commitment to improving quality of care, so to receive this recognition is another mark of our dedication to our patients.”

Created by AHCA/NCAL in 1996, the National Quality Award Program is a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence. The goal of these measurements is to help organizations achieve superior performance in order to improve quality of life and care of long term care residents and staff.

During the evaluation process, trained examiners review each application to determine if the center has met the demands of the criteria. As a recipient of the Bronze – Commitment to Quality Award, Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center may now move forward in developing approaches and achieving advanced levels of performance that meet the Silver – Achievement in Quality Award criteria.

“I applaud the resiliency of Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center for taking this important step towards sustainable quality improvement while heroically protecting and caring for residents during one of the most challenging years in recent history,” said Tammy Kelly, chair for the AHCA/NCAL National Quality Award Board of Overseers. “I encourage CHRC to continue on its path to becoming among the best in the country.”

The awards will be presented during the Association’s 72nd Convention & Expo in National Harbor, Maryland, located right outside Washington, DC on Oct. 10-13.

Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center is located in Tazewell and is a member of Covenant Health, a community-owned health system providing comprehensive services in Tennessee. Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center’s mission is to serve the community by improving the quality of life through better health.

For more information about Claiborne Health and Rehabilitation Center, visit www.claibornemedicalcenter.com/health-andrehabilitation.

The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) represent more than 14,000 non-profit and proprietary skilled nursing centers, assisted living communities, sub-acute centers and homes for individuals with intellectual and development disabilities. By delivering solutions for quality care, AHCA/NCAL aims to improve the lives of the millions of frail, elderly and individuals with disabilities who receive long term or post-acute care in our member facilities each day. For more information, log onto: www.ahcancal.org.