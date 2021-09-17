Mr. Clarence Edward “Eddie” Steadman, 70

Mr. Clarence Edward “Eddie” Steadman age 70 of New Tazewell, TN was born August 25, 1951 and passed away September 15, 2021 at the Claiborne Medical Center. Eddie was a member of Duncan’s Chapel Baptist Church. He retired as a truck driver for over 40 years. He was preceded in death by his: Parents: Lonnie and Jean Steadman Sisters: Wanda Steadman and Maxie Steadman Turner He is survived by his: Daughter: Desirae Hill

Sisters: Mary and husband Charlie Widner Nancy Steadman Several nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends The family will receive friends Monday, September 20, 2021 from 5 PM till 7 PM with funeral services to follow at 7 PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy Louthan officiating. Music will be provided by David and Juanita Honeycutt. Graveside services will be conducted Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 12 NOON in the Baldwin-Duncan Cemetery. Pallbearers: Dale Widner, Greg Widner, Chris Widner, Jacob Widner, Mike Cope, and Jeremiah Widner ~ Claiborne~Overholt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family ~