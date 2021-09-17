Ramsey breaks school record
Aly Ramsey of the Cumberland Gap Lady Panthers scored her 95th career goal and broke the school record during their game against Oneida Thursday night. The Panthers won 6-3. – Photo by Kim Barnett / A Different Angle Photography
