Terrence Brian Parker ‘Terry”, 54

Terrence Brian Parker, ‘Terry’ age 54 passed away suddenly Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Terry was the owner/operator of Parker’s Tree Service at Lone Mountain Boat Dock, Tazewell, TN.

Terry was proud and honored to serve our community with honesty, hard work and a commitment to pleasing the customers he served. Terry loved meeting new people and was humbly proud to receive calls from previous customers and referrals who trusted Terry to perform his professional skills and talent.

Terry was born January 12, 1967 in Rahway, NJ to Theodore and Joyce Parker. He grew up in Safety Harbor, Florida with his wife Beth Blevin Parker. Terry and Beth were high school sweet hearts, spiritually bonded and shared a forever loving relationship as best friends, loving parents to their children and a passion for spending time together.

Terry took pride in everything he did both professionally and personally. His years of experience as a business owner always encouraged him to learn and accomplish anything he needed to do, he was talented in all areas of his life.

Terry was known for his kind gentle spirit, his amazing smile and infectious personality that caused him to be loved by all who knew him. Terry is loved deeply by his family and friends.

Terry was a loving father and leader to his children. He didn’t want his sons to be who he wanted, but to guide them to be whom they wanted to become as young men.

Terry is preceded in death by his, father Theodore Parker Jr., and nephew Wesley Parker.

Terry Parker will be forever cherished in the lives of his children: sons Terrence “Tripp” Parker, Dalton and girlfriend Grace, Hunter and wife Amanda, grandson Colsten, special little neighbor Sophia Martin.

Terry is survived by his wife Beth Parker, mother Joyce Parker, sisters Michelle, Teri, Janine, and Tiffany; brothers Jason, Jay, Marty, and Bill; nieces Jayden, Jessa, Izebel, Hannah, and Callie; nephews Jayce, Cristian, Brian, and Noah; special friend and neighbor Nancy Perkey Myers. As well as a host of other family and friends.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.