Mrs. Mary Lee (Braden) Maddox, born September 17, 1929, raised in Ausmus Holler, Speedwell, TN, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 16, 2021. Mrs. Maddox enjoyed Quilting, Cooking, Crossword Puzzles, Reading and Learning. She had an excellent memory until dementia misplaced her memory. She was retired from Imperial Reading Corp. She lived most of her life in the Glade Springs area. She married Lester Gene Maddox on September 24, 1947. Preceded in death by Husband, Lester Gene Maddox, Daughter, Connie Jo Maddox Pinion and Partner, Kenny Dishman, Son, Danny Wayne Maddox, Great-Great-Granddaughter, Mira Jo Hardin, Parents, James Marshall Braden and Mary Ellen (Hopper) Braden, Brothers, Ottis, James Homer, Archie, and Henry Jordan Braden, Sisters, Gladys Terry, Carrie Juanita Brantley, and Linda Jewell Hyden.

Survivors: Children: Glenda Sue Steinberg, Jerry Lee Maddox and wife, Jill, Rodney Dale Maddox and wife, Edith; 13 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren; Sister, Martha Sylvania Breeding; Daughter-in-Law, Vanessa Dawn Maddox. Beloved Niece, Illree Terry. Several other relatives and friends. The family wishes to express special thanks to Amedysis Hospice and LaFollette Court Assisted Living.

Funeral Services Monday, September 20, 2021, 2:00 P.M. at Walters Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Smith officiating. Interment to follow at Ausmus Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 2:00 P.M. Monday before funeral services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campbell County Cancer Association, P. O. Box 122, Jacksboro, TN 37757. Masks are encouraged during all services. Online condolences for Mrs. Maddox may be made to www.waltersfuneralhome.net. Walters Funeral Home of LaFollette is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Mary Lee Maddox.