Vivian Lucille Whitaker, 86

Vivian Lucille Whitaker, age 86, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born March 11, 1935 and passed away on Friday, September 17, 2021. She was a devoted member of Riverside Baptist Church where she joined in 1946. She was preceded in death by her husband Evans Whitaker; son, Willie Jason; granddaughter Megan Whitaker and sister Francis Driscale.

She leaves behind Daughters: Virginia, Patsy, and Karen ;

Sons: John and Bucky; Grandchildren: Tracey Brooks, Shawn Mason, Jason Brooks, Josh Crigger, Matthew Whitaker and Jacob Crigger; Great Grandchildren: Logan Brooks, Cody Mason, Kyra Brooks, Kayleb Nichols, Elizabeth Brooks, T.J. Crigger, Braeden Whitaker and Lilly Whitaker; Great-Great Granddaughter: Aniyah Brooks; Sister: Kathy Standifer; Brother: Jimmy Johnson; Close Friends: Charles and Becky Yeary, Arby Fultz, John and Genneva Massengill, numerous good Neighbors and Friends.

Minister: Rev. Charlie Longworth; Singers: Brenda Longworth and Arbie Fultz;

Pallbearers: Buck Whitaker, Jacob Crigger, Matthew Whitaker, Logan Brooks, Dan Brooks;

Honorary Pallbearers: Braeden Whitaker, Kaleb Nichols and T.J. Crigger.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, September 21, 2021 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Funeral service to follow Tuesday, September 21, 2021 AT 1 p.m. in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service to follow in the Cave Spring Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.coffeyfh.com for the Whitaker family.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.