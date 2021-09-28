Edward Fuson Younce, 68

Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

By Special to The Claiborne Progress

Edward Fuson Younce, age 68, Tazewell, TN passed away Monday, September 27, 2021 at Claiborne Health & Rehabilitation Facility. He was born April 5, 1953 in Middlesboro, KY, the son of the late James Fuson Younce and Bobbie Lucille Younce. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Janette Younce. He was a race car driver #81 in Tazewell for many years.

He is survived by his daughters: Amy Younce, Sarah Beth Younce, Laura (Adam) Smith, and Mindy Younce; grandchildren: Landon and Gage Smith, Joey and Blayne Younce and Hudson Thomas; sister, Kathy Ausmus; brothers-in-law: randy (Beverly) Marsee and Don Ausmus; special friends: Gary Harville, Larry “Goat” Burke and Rick Welch and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel.

Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Family of Edward Fuson Younce and is entrusted with all arrangements.

Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com

