Mr. Clarence E. Rowe (Tracy), 85

Mr. Clarence E. Rowe (Tracy) age 85 of Tazewell, was born May 20, 1936. He passed from this life to begin his eternal life August 28, 2021.

Clarence professed Christ as his savior in 1947 at the age of 11 at Howards Quarter Baptist Church, where he remained a faithful member until his passing. Clarence was a farmer and educator. He attended L.M.U. where he earned his Bachelor of Science degree in 1960. He taught in the Claiborne County School system for 33 years until his retirement in 1993.

Clarence was preceded in death by his:

Parents: Wylie and Oma (Seals) Rowe

Brother: Joe Rowe

Wife: Patsy (Barnard) Rowe of 59 years

Granddaughter: Miranda Rowe

Grandson: Stephen Rowe

He is survived by his:

Sons: Eddie Don and wife Sherry Rowe

Rev. Randy and wife Sherri Rowe

Grandchildren: Joshua (Sarah) Rowe

Jacob (Niki) Rowe

Matthew Rowe and Megan Lynch

Greatgrandchildren: Adeh, Xariera, Jesse, Isabella, Arianne Jeremiah and Blaine.

Brother: Ray (Linda) Rowe

Sister-in-law: Peggy Rowe

And a host of nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends Tuesday August 31, 2021, from 5PM until 7PM with funeral services to follow at 7PM in the Claiborne-Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with The Rev. Brian O’Dell, Rev. Dustin Callahan and Rev. Parker Epperson officiating. Music will be provided by Living Water.

Graveside services will be conducted at 11AM Wednesday September 1, 2021, in the Pearson/Turner Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Joshua Rowe, Jacob Rowe, Matthew Rowe,

Gary Rowe, Steven Hurley, and Marty Lamb

