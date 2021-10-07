Frederick “Fred” D. Wittkop, 85, of Temperance, MI, died Monday, July 12, 2021, in Ebeid Hospice Residence. Born April 23, 1936, in Dundee, Michigan, he was the son of Dewey J. and Veyirl L. (Getty) Wittkop. A 1954 graduate from Dundee High School, he married Phyllis A. Heck on June 27, 1970. Fred was the owner and operator of the former Monroe Glass & Sound for 42 years, retiring in 2017. He was an active member of the Kingdom Hall of the Jehovah Witness’s in Monroe, where he had been an elder, donated his time and materials for building of their Kingdom Halls and was a cornerstone of the Hall. Fred enjoyed golfing, traveling and seeing the beautiful country, gardening, and spending time with his family. He was an avid University of Michigan, Tiger and Piston fan.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Phyllis; children, Amy Jo (Marshall) Collins, Shawn (Melanie) Wittkop, and Tiffany (Jeremiah) Geis; daughter-in-law, Patricia Wittkop; grandchildren, Nichole (Michael), Brian, Jr. (Jessica), Christopher (Adeana), Calgary, Camry, Audrey, Collin and Sophia; great grandchildren, Austin, Jenna, Gavin, Matthew, Marley, James, Kayla, and Morgan. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Wittkop, Sr.

A celebration of Life will be will be private. Memorials may be made to https://donate.jw.org/ui/E/ donate-home.html#/donate, https://www.promedica.org/ waystogive/hospice-memorial- fund/ or https://www. memorylanecareservices.org. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com