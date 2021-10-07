THE BEAT: gun, burglary, parole violation

It can be said that law enforcement officers experience all manner of illegal activity via a motley crew of suspects doing what they do best – break the law.

On Oct. 5, Claiborne County Sheriff Bob Brooks and his deputies were called to a residence on Baldwin Hill Road in Tazewell when a man allegedly pulled a gun on his son. The alleged culprit, Christopher Pittman surrendered without incident according to a news release.

Although no motive was forthcoming, drugs could have played a role in the alleged altercation.

Pittman, 54, was lodged in the Claiborne County Jail and charged with one count each of aggravated assault, felony possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Deputy Trevor Seals is the official arresting officer in this case.

A burglary in the Clairfield community of Claiborne County was thwarted on Oct. 6 with the help of a residential security system. Claiborne Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Troy King Road following a call from the homeowner, who said he could see the alleged would-be burglars on his security camera.

Officers were in time to capture two suspects. Arrests were made and the two individuals were transported to the Claiborne County Jail.

Johnny Osborne, 52, of Lafollette was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespassing and vandalism over $1,000.

Shannon Lee McCullough, 49 of Jellico, was charged with one count each of aggravated burglary, aggravated criminal trespassing, vandalism over $1,000 and attempted escape.

A parole violator was handily corralled during an incident on Sept. 28. The CCSO Criminal Investigations Division, along with the Sheriff’s Office S.W.A.T. Team, was successful in capturing Tommy Lynn Hurst of the Clairfield community.

Hurst, 56, was on parole for the conviction in 2018 of manslaughter that occurred in Claiborne County.

Hurst was charged by the Kentucky State Police on one count each of robbery and wanton endangerment, effectively violating his Tennessee Department of Corrections parole.