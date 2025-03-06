Harrogate proclaims February 10th as CGHS Cheerleaders Day Published 8:26 pm Thursday, March 6, 2025

Mayor Troy Poore and the Harrogate Board of Aldermen have officially proclaimed that the city will dedicate February 10 of each year as Cumberland Gap High School Cheerleaders Day. The resolution was approved unanimously at Monday’s meeting in honor of the CGHS cheerleaders earning a fifth place overall finish in the UCA National Championships this year.

Members of the team were in attendance for the meeting and listened as Poore read the official resolution, Resolution 167, into the record:

“Whereas the Cumberland Gap High School Cheerleaders represented their school, community and county at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Championships at Disney’s Wide World of Sports Complex February 7-10, 2025, in Orlando Florida; and

Whereas the Cumberland Gap High School Cheerleaders, coached by Tabitha Miles, competed against 73 other teams from across the country in their division; and

Whereas the Cumberland Gap High School Cheerleaders are commended for their hard work, dedication and determination; and

Whereas the Cumberland Gap High School Cheerleaders earned a fifth-place overall finish in the Small Varsity Non-Tumbling Division II Game Day category;

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Mayor and Aldermen of the City of Harrogate, Tennessee, that February 10th be dedicated as Cumberland Gap High School Cheerleaders Day, and hereby congratulate and recognize the following talented athletes for their exceptional accomplishments:

Kaydence Bolinger, Payton Brunsma, Grayson Bryant, Ashlyn Cornett, Emma Fultz, Bella Gidens, Lacey Gulley, Carmen Lee, Braelynn Marsee, Lena Martin, Reagan Miles, Addison Muse, Adelyn Parise, Chloe Sharp and Alyssa Smith.”

Mayor Poore then presented Coach Miles with a large framed copy of the resolution and said each of the cheerleaders would be receiving a smaller version to keep as soon as they were ready.