Irma Fern Moore, 100

Published 1:20 pm Thursday, March 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

August 13, 1924-March 12, 2025

Pennington Gap, VA

Irma Fern Moore, age 100, a loving, kind, generous woman, known for her compassionate demeanor and unwavering faith, passed away on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Lee Health and Rehab Center in Pennington Gap, VA. Born in Dryden, VA on August 13, 1924, she was the daughter of the late Henry and Flora Shufflebarger Parsons. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Herbert Eugene Moore, her sons-in-law, The Honorable R. Larry Lewis and Kenneth Foxx, her parents, and her four siblings, Nell Slagle, Jean Slagle, Loran Parsons, and Thelma Hayes.

Fern was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who always put God and family first. She was a devout Christian and a member of Gibson Station Missionary Baptist Church.

Fern was an extremely talented hand quilter, seamstress, gardener, baker and cook. She enjoyed sharing her many talents with family, friends, neighbors, and strangers by generously giving the fruits of her labor to all those she encountered. During her years in the nursing home, she knitted numerous washcloths and gifted them to nurses and staff. She was a beacon of light whose generous heart and loving spirit touched the lives of countless people throughout her 100 years.

Our mother now knows and sees in a way we can only imagine. She has been reunited with her Heavenly Father, whom she served diligently, and her loving husband Eugene. Her many years on this earth allowed her to see and experience so much. She will be profoundly missed.

“Heaven lit up with a mighty presence, as the Angels all looked down. Today the Lord was placing, the jewels into our mother’s crown.” (Unknown)

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Eddie Moore and wife Sandra of New Tazewell, TN, Janice Foxx and husband Wayne Francis of Maynardville TN, Linda Lewis of Pittsboro, NC, Jerry Moore and wife Melody of Elizabethton TN, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren along with many nieces and nephews.

The family of Fern Moore would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of the caregivers at Lee Health and Rehab for the love and care shown to our mother during her time in the facility.

Visitation for Fern Moore will be on Friday March 14, 2025 at Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA from 12-2:00 with service to follow in the chapel with her grandson, Rev. Anthony Mountain and Rev. Preston Smith officiating. Music will be provided by Glimpse of Grace. Burial will follow at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden Virginia.

Pallbearers will be David Parsons, Wayne Francis, Austin Mountain, Remington Mountain, Michael Walker, Paxton Cole and William Neff.

Condolences may be made to the family by visiting our website www.sturgillfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to:

Gibson Station Baptist Church

3651 Wilderness Rd. Hwy. 58

Ewing, VA. 24248

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home, Pennington Gap, VA is serving the family.