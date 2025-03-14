Alice Pauline Bailey, 67

Published 12:49 pm Friday, March 14, 2025

Alice Pauline Bailey, age 67, of Tazewell, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, March 13, 2025. Alice was born on February 4, 1958, to J.P and Evelyn Redmond.

Alice enjoyed sitting outside and birdwatching. She enjoyed spending time with Chase and Oliver, her cat and her dog. She also enjoyed movies and outings to Sam’s Club and Hobby Lobby. More than anything, she loved her family, especially her two grandsons. She took great pride in being Granny.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents, J.P and Evelyn; her loving husband, Ronnie Bailey; two sisters, Berneice Miracle and Annette Lowe; one brother, David Redmond; and mother-in-law, Nell Bailey.

Alice is survived by her daughter, Ronda (Jamie) Brooks; grandsons, Mikey Bailey and Dustin Whitaker; sisters, Betty Sue Redmond, Mary Redmond, Joyce Smith; brothers, J.P (Berneice) Redmond, Jimmy (Lisa) Redmond; sister-in-law Joyce (Bud) Sweet; special cousin, Helen Roberts, as well as a host of nieces and nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, March 15, 2025, in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM with funeral service to begin at 12:00 PM. Graveside service will follow in the Campbell Cemetery in Tazewell, TN.

Officiating: Rev. Gary Brown

Pallbearers: Jamie Brooks, Billy Saylor, Mikey Bailey, Dustin Whitaker, Richard Bailey, Robby Whitaker