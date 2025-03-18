CHS freshman Addi Gray selected to True Blue 100

Published 9:41 am Tuesday, March 18, 2025

By Jay Compton

Claiborne High’s Addi Gray has been selected as one of only one hundred Tennessee high school freshmen for MTSU’s True Blue 100 Program. She was selected as someone who MTSU feels shares their core values and commitments and lives up to them each day—all while excelling academically. She and her family have been invited to attend a reception on Saturday, March 22 to be celebrated and recognized. (Photo submitted)

