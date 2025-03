Wrenly Fletcher wins TNAAU state championship Published 9:40 am Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Congratulations to Wrenly Fletcher of Speedwell, Tenn., who won the TNAAU K-2 State Wrestling Championship on March 1st in Franklin. She also received the Most Outstanding Wrestler award and placed 8th out of 212 girls for fastest accumulative pins with 3 pins in all 3 matches. (Photo submitted)