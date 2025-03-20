Jennifer Leigh Robertson, 47

Published 3:50 pm Thursday, March 20, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Jennifer Leigh Robertson, age 47. She passed away Thursday, March 13, 2025, with the comfort of her family surrounding her. Jennifer grew up in Cumberland Gap, TN, before moving to Kingsport, TN, where she taught thousands of visitors about birds of prey at Bays Mountain Park Raptor Center. There, she used her education as a Biologist to care for Falcons, Hawks, Owls and Vultures that were injured in the wild. She earned her Masters degree in Biology at East Tennessee State University. It was then she began her research on American Kestrels. That earned her recognition in the environmental science community and has been published in scientific journals nationwide. During this time, Jenny was undergoing intense chemotherapy treatments for Pseudomyxoma Peritonei, a form of cancer that originates in the appendix. When first diagnosed, her life expectancy was 60 days. She courageously underwent surgeries and trial treatments for 22 years. Her survival not only serves as a beacon of hope for patients, it has also been a point of research among doctors, leading to better outcomes for others. Her selfless contributions to research centers helped start the work that led to discovering a new therapy for patients with appendix cancer. The legacy Jennifer left spans from the medical and scientific community to loved ones at home. Her family thinks back fondly on days spent at the lake and watching her hold magnificent raptors while teaching nature programs to park visitors. Her quick wit made for a surprising burst of laughter at family gatherings. She believed travel fosters personal growth and understanding. She took loved ones on trips to places as far as Antarctica, Norway and the Galapagos Islands. Her nurturing, encouraging nature left many looking to her for advice. She listened to others with empathy and patience and her resilience set the example for those in her inner circle every day. They did not have to look far for a hero. Her last action will also be an inspiring, educational moment. Jennifer wished to have a natural burial. This is an environmentally sustainable alternative that returns the body to the earth in a natural way. Family and friends are invited to help lay her to rest in a field of wildflowers at the Narrow Ridge Natural Burial Preserve located at 1936 Liberty Hill Road in Washburn, TN. The date and time are incomplete. This information will be posted on Cawood Funeral Home’s website as soon as it becomes available. Please check the website for updates https://www.cawoodfh.com. Jennifer is preceded in death by her grandparents; mother and father, Wilma and Roy Robertson; her brother, Roy Robertson, Jr.; and brother-in-law, Jeff Francisco. She is survived by her sister, Monica Robertson Francisco; nieces, Jess Ann and Courtney Francisco; nephew, Tyler (Guadalupe) Francisco; great-niece, Elliott; great-nephew, Ian; her life partner, Bob Culler; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and long-time friends. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for those who wish, to donate to the Appendix Cancer Research Center in memory of Jennifer using this link https://giveto.ucsd.edu/ giving/home/gift-referral/ ca458796-ede2-4411-b403- 1a4d864b7d2d and/or Bays Mountain Park & Planetarium https://www.baysmountain.com/ give. Online register book and condolences are available at www.cawoodfh.com. All arrangements for Jennifer Leigh Robertson are under the care of Cawood Funeral Home, Middlesboro, KY. “The great teacher inspires.” – William Arthur Ward