Published 12:58 pm Thursday, March 20, 2025

Patricia “Pat” Fortner, born on January 29, 1947, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, passed away on March 12, 2025, in New Tazewell, Tennessee.

Pat made her home in New Tazewell, though she was formerly from Monroe, Michigan. She is survived by her sister, Marcelle Ramsey; her daughters, Amy Fultz of Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, and Melanie Fultz of New Tazewell; her grandchildren, Amy (Stanley) Wethington, Kevin Fultz II, Carl (Shannon) Fultz, Bethany (Austin) Lowe, and Carlie Rice; and her great-grandchildren, Emily Davis, Patricia Fultz, Dylan Fultz, Stanley Joe Wethington, Stephanie Fultz, and Makenzie Fultz.

She was preceded in death by her son, Kevin Fultz I; her parents, Dayton and Audney (Giles) Rice; her sisters, Betty Hill and Wanda Bellestri; and her great-grandson, Christopher Fultz.

Pat enjoyed sitting on her porch watching wildlife, especially hummingbirds; taking long drives through the countryside; crafting; and listening to bluegrass and classic country music. Most of all, she cherished time spent with her family.

She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. Though she is gone from our homes, she will remain forever in our hearts.

Family will receive friends Tuesday March the 18th from 11am to 12 noon with funeral services to follow at 12 noon with Rev. Danny Fultz officiating. Burial will follow in the Baldwin-Duncan Cemetery.

Claiborne – Overholt Funeral Home