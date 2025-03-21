Wade Honeycutt, 83

Published 9:37 am Friday, March 21, 2025

Wade Honeycutt, age 83, of Tazewell, TN was born December 29, 1941 and passed away on March 19, 2025 with wife Joyce by his side.

The Lord saved Wade at an early age at Duncan’s Chapel Baptist Church and he was a member at Springdale Baptist Church. Wade was well-known as a master carpenter and builder and taught carpentry at Claiborne County High School for more than 20 years. He also comforted many families in times of grief while working at Coffey Funeral Home for a time. He found joy in woodworking, fishing, and gardening. He was a singer, musician, and crafted many instruments by hand.

When Wade walked through heaven’s gates, he was met by his father and mother, Sterl and Dorothy Honeycutt. Also there to greet him were his siblings, Reba and husband Everett Pressnell, Jim Honeycutt and wife Minnie, Edith and husband Lawrence Pressnell, Carson Honeycutt, Shelby Honeycutt and wife Jo Ellen, Ray Honeycutt, Paul Honeycutt, and infant sister. The Honeycutt family is once again singing and rejoicing together in the presence of the Lord.

He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Joyce Honeycutt; Sisters in law Nancy (Carson) Honeycutt and Nancy (Paul) Honeycutt; a host of nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind numerous other relatives and close friends.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 21, 2025 from 5pm to 7pm with funeral service to follow in the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Lawrence Fultz officiating. Obituary provided by Rev. John Hatfield. Music will be provided by Natalie Fraley, David Honeycutt, and Amy Munsey. Burial will follow on Saturday, March 22, 2025 at 11am at Baldwin-Duncan Cemetery.

Pallbearers: Trevor Honeycutt, Jeff Honeycutt, Eric Fraley, Nick Epperson, John Davis, and Todd Hopper

Honorary Pallbearers: CB Duncan, Chester Gibson, Wayne Padgett, Ronnie Bunch, David Stanifer, Randy Jennings, Howard Beeler, Jerry Beeler, and nephews

Obituary: John Hatfield

Minister: Rev. Lawrence Fultz

Singers: Natalie Fraley and Amy Munsey

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements