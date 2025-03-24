Pauline Ferguson, 91

Published 2:14 pm Monday, March 24, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Pauline Ferguson, age 91, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Monday, March 24, 2025.

Pauline was born on September 13, 1933, to John and Mary Eldridge. She was saved at an early age and was a lifelong member of Chittum Chapel Baptist Church. She grew up in Tazewell, TN with her 6 siblings, Jay, Ruth, Tip, Mag, Roe, and Doyle Eldridge. Pauline married Everett Duncan and together they had two children, Vicki and Dean. In 1974, Everett passed away and Pauline later married Kenneth Ferguson who also preceded her in death in 2000. Pauline worked at England’s for several years and went on to be a CNA at Claiborne County Nursing Home. She was an avid quilter, gardener, and a fantastic cook. She was a proud mother, and even prouder grandmother and great-grandmother to Beth, Lindsay, Lily and Mason.

Pauline was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Eldridge as well as her 6 siblings.

Pauline will be missed by her son and daughter, her granddaughters and great-grandson, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Coffey Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM with a graveside service to follow in the Irish Memorial Cemetery in Tazewell, TN.