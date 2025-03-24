Published 8:18 am Monday, March 24, 2025

Robert E. Massengill, born on April 22, 1938, in Claiborne County, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2025, in Springfield, Ohio.

For many years, Robert dedicated himself to working a backhoe alongside his brother, a testament to his hardworking nature and devotion to family. Robert’s efforts were never driven by mere obligation; they were infused with the pride he took in his work and the bonds he nurtured with those around him. Having a love of the outdoors, Robert found immense joy in maintaining his pristine yard and ensuring his trucks were always kept in immaculate condition. He had a flirtatious smile that could light up any room, accompanied by a contagious laugh that resonated with warmth and camaraderie. He had a special way of connecting with people, whether it was through a wink at the ladies or a shared chuckle that brightened the day of those fortunate enough to know him. Among his passions, Robert was an avid gun and knife collector, known for his skill in dismantling and repairing his treasured pieces. Whether sitting outside whittling away the hours by his garage or watching his favorite westerns on television, he embraced hobbies that brought him peace and fulfillment. Above all, Robert cherished his beloved Maltese, “Baby,” who was not just a pet but a true companion. Now, they are joyfully reunited, a comforting thought for those left behind. Robert can finally rest, with his mind and body whole, embraced by the love he generously shared throughout his life.

Robert’s family continues to remember and honor him. He is survived by his beloved daughter, Glenda Durst; granddaughters, Renae (James) Hall Mercer and Kellie (Luke) Crego; and great-grandchildren Seth Hall and Kimber Crego. His siblings—brother, Stanley Massengill and sisters, Rethie Price, Lucille Sandefur, Juanita (Bill) Seals, and Vivian Fultz—carry forward his spirit and legacy. In addition, he is survived by a sister-in-law, Geneva Massengill.

Robert is preceded in death by his loving parents, Sterling and Bessie (Leonard) Massengill; son-in-law Paul Durst, and grandson Larry Hall, Jr. He is also reunited with his dear sisters, Bonnie Lanham, Marie Fultz, and Nancy Fultz, and brothers, Lonnie, Frank and Johnny Massengill.

His family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 26, 2025 from 4-6pm with funeral service to follow at Coffey Funeral Home Chapel, 937 N. Broad St. New Tazewell, TN 37825. Burial will be held on Thursday, March 27 at 11am at Bethel Cemetery, also in Tazewell, TN.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.