Covenant Health holds ribbon cutting at Heartland Primary Care Published 12:22 pm Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Heartland Primary Care in New Tazewell held a ribbon-cutting and grand opening on Friday to celebrate their partnership with Covenant Health. Speakers included Covenant Health Claiborne CAO Gordon Lintz, Covenant Medical Group President/CAO Monty Scott, Dr. Luis Pannochia, Dr. Charles DeBusk, and Claiborne Economic Partnership President/CEO Karyn Clark.