Published 2:35 pm Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Mary Ellen “Dude” Lane Morris, also known to many as Nan, was born on April 30,1937, went to her heavenly home March 24, 2025, to join her family. She was a long-time member of Raven Hill Baptist Church.

Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, James Burton Morris, son Timothy “Timmy” Morris (we all know was waiting on his mommy to join him), parents Paul McKinley and Margaret Jane Harvey McKinley, brothers Raymond (Betty) Lane, JB “Percey” (Hallie) Lane, Willis “Tick” (Gladys) Lane, RB (Lill) Lane, Bob Lane, infant sisters Ethel and Louise Lane, sister Areah (Billy) Reece , nephews Richard Paul Lane, Mike Lane, Eddie Lane, nieces Brenda Lane, Sharon Mullins, mother-in-law Leoda Morris Lephew , father-in-law Robert (Slick) Lephew.

Mary Ellen is survived by daughter Sheila Renee (Jeff) Harville, David Lynn (Allison) Morris, grandsons Dustin James (Autumn) Harville, Gregory Nathan (Michelle) Harville, granddaughters, Kaci Lynn Morris (Cody), Chelsey LeAnna (Jeremy) Lester, great grandchildren McKinly Brooke (who with great pride was named after her great granddaddy Paul McKinley), Wyatt Lucas (as she called him by his full name and he called her Mary Ellen), Raegan Lester, Kalyn Jade Singleton (Josh), Carmen Lee, Lane Lee, Jordan Walker , Brandy Hatfield, Brittany (Clyde) Overholt, great-great granddaughter Kinsley Hatfield. She is also survived by nephews Greg (Pam) Lane, Doug (Kay) Lane, Jeff (Lynda) Lane, Kenneth Lane, nieces Janice (Lewis) Wilson (who always held a special place in Nan’s heart), Mary Jane Lane, as well as a host of relatives and friends.

Family was everything to Nanny and her friends were also her family. After a night of playing Rummy, she loved to cook and feed everyone, where breakfast would always include chocolate gravy. Nan’s banana pudding was a must for every event. She was an avid quilter and puzzle worker, often hiding the last piece to make sure she was the one to finish it.

The family will receive friends on Friday, March 28, 2025 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 29, 2025, at 1:00 PM with a graveside to immediately follow in the Raven Hill Cemetery in Tazewell, TN.

Pallbearers: Dustin Harville, Greg Harville, Jeremy Lester, Doug Lane, Marvin Barnard, Leonard Barnard.

Honorary Pallbearers: Wyatt Lester, Lane Lee, Jordan Walker, Greg Lane, Kenny Lane, Brandon Brooks, Jamie Bolden, Jeff Lane.

Singers: David & Juanita Honeycutt, Natalie Fraley

Obituary: Rev. Jerry Epperson

Officiating: Rev. Johnny Meyers

As led: Rev. K.J. Zumbrum and Rev. Clifton Wilmoth