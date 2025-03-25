Tenn. House of Representatives Weekly Wrap Published 12:13 pm Tuesday, March 25, 2025

By State Rep. Dennis Powers

Lawmakers celebrate Tennessee’s agricultural heritage

Lawmakers were joined by farmers and exhibitors from across the Volunteer State to celebrate Tennessee’s agricultural heritage at the Capitol in Nashville this week. Tennessee’s annual Ag Day on the Hill featured a variety of events, including a corn-shelling contest between state legislators, judicial members and state executive leadership.

The event was held on National Agriculture Day, which recognizes the role of farmers and the agriculture community in America’s success. Tennessee’s agriculture and forestry industries employ hundreds of thousands of Tennesseans and contribute more than $81 billion to the state’s economy every year.

Legislature expedites completion of Tennessee road projects

The General Assembly this week passed legislation that will help expedite the completion of road projects in Tennessee and builds on the Transportation Modernization Act of 2023, which invested more than $3.3 billion in Tennessee’s infrastructure.

House Bill 1320 aims to improve the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)’s use of alternative delivery methods like Design-Build (DB), Construction Manager/General Contractor (CM/GC), and Progressive Design-Build (PDB), which have successfully delivered complex projects.

The Transportation Modernization Act of 2023 expanded these methods, making it possible to quickly rebuild bridges following the devastation of Hurricane Helene in September 2024.

Bill creates offense of human smuggling, harboring illegals

A proposal to improve public safety in Tennessee by cracking down on human smuggling and illegal immigration advanced in the House this week.

House Bill 322 will create the Class E felony offense of human smuggling, which includes encouraging or inducing someone to enter or remain in Tennessee by concealing, harboring or shielding them from detection. The offense would also include transporting one or more persons for commercial advantage or private financial gain while intending to conceal them. The bill creates the Class A felony offense of aggravated human smuggling when a victim is less than 13 years old.

House Bill 322 will make it a Class A misdemeanor to harbor or assist someone in harboring a known illegal immigrant in Tennessee, punishable by $1,000 for each harbored person. The bill also adds promoting the prostitution of a minor to the criminal offense of human trafficking. Finally, House Bill 322 permits the Tennessee Attorney General to bring action against any person or organization believed to be committing a human trafficking offense in the Volunteer State.

Human smuggling is a multi-billion-dollar industry that serves as a “gateway crime” for illegal immigration, gang activity, financial fraud and terrorism, according to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Protecting children

Tennessee Republicans have led the nation in protecting children from the dangers of left-wing gender ideology. The General Assembly this week approved legislation to enhance these safeguards by ensuring children use the bathroom and facilities that correspond with their biological sex, House Bill 64 requires all residential educational programs that allow minors access to separate facilities like showers, restrooms and changing areas by biological sex. The bill now heads to Gov. Bill Lee’s desk to be signed into law.

State Rep. Dennis Powers represents the 36th House District, which includes Campbell, Union and parts of Claiborne County. He is the Full Chairman of the Public Acts Committee in Tennessee House of Representatives. He also serves on the Business and Utilities Subcommittee, the State and Local Government Committee, Commerce Committee, Department and Agencies Sub-committee and Calendar and Rules Committee.