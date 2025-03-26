Bulldogs sweep Thomas Walker on Claiborne Athletics Night Published 12:02 pm Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Claiborne Bulldogs celebrated Claiborne Athletics Night on Friday by hosting a double-header against the Thomas Walker Pioneers.

Claiborne swept both games, 16-3 and 14-2, and in between they recognized all of the future Bulldogs in attendance.

They blew open the first game with a 10-run second inning that featured an RBI triple from Garrett Keiter, an RBI double from Sam Wilson and run-scoring walks from Wilson, Hunter Greer, Noah Burke and Jesse Francis. Isaac Daniels and Kaleb Painter both forced in runs by getting hit by pitches. That outburst put Claiborne on top 16-2

Email newsletter signup

The Bulldogs jumped on top by scoring six runs in the bottom of the first. Wilson and Burke had RBI doubles, Painter had an RBI ground out and Emery Keiter drew a walk to force in a run.

Wilson earned the win after giving up three hits and three runs (zero earned) over four innings. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter.

In game two Noah Burke drove in five runs, including an inside the park grand slam, to lead the Bulldogs in a 14-2 victory.

Burke’s slam came during an eight-run first inning. Claiborne made it 14-0 with six more runs in the bottom of the third. Emery Keiter had an RBI single, Wilson and Greer both walked to force in runs and another run was forced in when Burke was hit by a pitch. Landen Hemphill and Daniels also had RBIs in the inning.

Greer picked up the victory on the mound. The right-hander allowed just one hit and two runs over 3-⅓ innings while striking out eight and walking three.