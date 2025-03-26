H.Y. Livesay named 2024 Reward School; receives ‘A’ on Report Card Published 12:06 pm Wednesday, March 26, 2025

H.Y. Livesay Middle School continues its tradition of excellence by being named one of Tennessee’s 377 Reward Schools for 2024. This marks the fourth time Livesay has received this recognition. The Reward School distinction is the highest honor in Tennessee’s accountability system.

Each year, schools and districts are eligible for this designation based on their overall performance across key indicators of student success, including proficiency, student growth, regular attendance, preparedness for postsecondary success (graduation rates and Ready Graduate), and support for English learners.

According to the state department website, the distinction recognizes schools that demonstrate high levels of performance and/or improvement. “I am thrilled to highlight the 2023-24 Reward Schools for their dedication to fostering student learning and growth in classrooms across the state,” said Lizzette Reynolds, Commissioner of Education. “This annual recognition reflects the commitment of our teachers to student success every day, and I commend each of you for your efforts in supporting achievement for Tennessee students.”

In addition to being named a Reward School for 2023-24, H.Y. Livesay has also received an “A” on the state school report card. Only 290 schools out of over 1,700 public schools in Tennessee earned this grade. This is the second year schools have received letter grades under a revamped formula that places more emphasis on academic achievement than academic growth. H.Y. Livesay scored a 4.7 out of 5 to receive the distinction of an “A” on the report card.

At Livesay, we have worked tirelessly—and will continue to do so—to uphold this year’s motto: 50 Years of Excellence. A heartfelt thank you to our students, faculty, staff, and stakeholders for your dedication and contributions in helping us achieve these distinctions. Together, we honor the legacy of excellence that defines us.