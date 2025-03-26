Mrs. Loretta “Sis” Green Ezell, 85

Published 3:16 pm Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Mrs. Loretta “Sis” Green Ezell, a beloved sister, aunt, and cherished friend, passed away peacefully on March 20, 2025, in Knoxville, TN, at the age of 85. Born on January 15, 1940, in Tazewell, TN, Sis lived a life marked by kindness, selflessness, and thoughtfulness, touching the lives of all who knew her.

Sis spent her childhood in Tazewell, where she was nurtured by her loving parents, Roy and Lorena Green. She grew up in a close-knit family and often reminisced about the strong bonds forged with her siblings during those early years. Her warm spirit and caring nature were evident from a young age, traits that would define her throughout her life.

Sis’s dedication to caring for others led her to working as a nurse for several years. Her gentle touch and reassuring presence were a comfort to countless individuals over the years, and she was respected for her unwavering commitment to caring for others.

As a member of the Springdale Baptist Church, Sis’s faith was a cornerstone of her life. Her involvement in church activities reflected her commitment to her community and her love for fellowship. She found joy in serving within the church, and her faith was an inspiration to many.

Sis was preceded in death by her dear parents, Roy and Lorenna Green, her beloved husband J.B. Ezell, her brother Ronnie Green, and her nephew Mike Green. Her absence will be deeply felt by her surviving brothers, Bob and Dennie Green, and Harold and Linda Green. Her spirit will live on through the cherished memories shared with her several nieces and nephews, who will miss their Aunt Sis dearly.

As we bid farewell to Loretta “Sis” Green Ezell, we celebrate a life beautifully lived. We honor her memory by embracing the qualities that she embodied—kindness, selflessness, and thoughtfulness. Sis’s presence will be missed, but the impact of her love and the memories she created will forever be treasured.

In keeping with Sis’s loving and generous spirit, let us continue to spread kindness in our own lives, remembering the difference one person can make in the hearts of many. As we reflect on the life of Sis, let us hold dear the lessons she taught us through her example and cherish the time we were blessed to share with her. Sis’s journey on earth has ended, but her story will be told for generations, a testament to a life well-lived and a heart that gave so much.

The family will receive friends Wednesday March 26, 2025 from 11am till 12pm in the Claiborne ~Overholt Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services to follow at 12pm in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. John Hatfield officiating and music will be provided by Barbara Hatfield. The private graveside services will be in the Irish Cemetery.